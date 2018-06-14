Portland Timbers, Thorns find their artistic side for special project with kids

Another Stand Together Week project had a handful of Portland Timbers, Thorns, volunteers and kids finding their artistic side Wednesday.

Making slime, and making smiles. It was an unforgettable day for some Portland Thorns and Timbers players, as well as kids at Kateri Park in southeast Portland.

It’s not long before the grownups are feeling like kids.

“Making slime, which is really fun. I’ve never done it before, so I feel like a kid again. I think that’s the biggest thing – where they get to see us smile and have fun, and they get to know us too,” said Thorns forward Tyler Lussi.

Timbers forward Fanendo Adi said, “I love doing this. I like getting messy. I like feeling like a little baby again, so it’s pretty awesome.”

As unique as each person in the room is everyone’s final version of slime.

“I love it. It’s so much fun with the kids and help out the community where you can, so it’s fun,” said Thorns defender Kelli Hubly.

Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala said, “I love to be around kids a lot. I love to be around kids, so it’s a good time for me.”

Timbers mascot Timber Joey was also there for the fun.

“It’s a blast. It’s like going to an amusement park. You’ve got kids screaming everywhere, having a good time, making some sticky stuff and a big mess,” he said.

Wednesday’s slime project was part of a weekly art class for about 20 kids who are originally from many different countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Myanmar and Nepal.

When they’re not making slime, they’re creating things like drawings, cut-outs, and collages.

