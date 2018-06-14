Portland Timbers, Thorns find their artistic side for special project with kids

The defendants, who live in and around Corvallis, face conspiracy charges related to a credit card “bust-out” scheme, the attorney’s office said.More >
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >
TriMet has unveiled a first look at the proposed MAX line that would run from Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village.More >
Only a fraction of the counties in Oregon have the capability to launch their own analog emergency alerts, according to state's Emergency Communications Committee. Chris Murray, Chair of the ECCC, said the Emergency Alert System in place to keep the public informed is aging, to the point where it's become a serious concern. "I'll use Lane County as an example. The unit they're using to send out to the analog EAS legacy system is 20 years old. The radios were scoured out of...More >
An accident waiting to happen, that’s how many Portlanders describe an illegal campsite that’s smack in the middle of the freeway.More >
