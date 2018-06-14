Police: Man arrested after stealing pot from SE Portland marijua - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man arrested after stealing pot from SE Portland marijuana shop

William S. Brown, booking photo (Image: Multnomah County Jail) William S. Brown, booking photo (Image: Multnomah County Jail)
Police arrested a man accused of stealing pot from a marijuana shop in southeast Portland.

The theft happened at Papa Bud's on Southeast 39th and Gladstone on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man pretend to buy marijuana. He then grabs a container and runs out of the shop.

Police said a person associated with the store saw the suspect on Wednesday in the same area and contacted police.

Officers arrived to the area and took the suspect, identified as 25-year-old William S. Brown, into custody.

Brown was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of theft in the first degree.

