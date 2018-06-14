On the Go with Joe at Tempos Circus - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Tempos Circus

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A modern circus group in Portland is ready to take the stage this weekend.

Tempos Circus will be performing Saturday at the Echo Theater, located at 1515 Southeast 37th Avenue.

The show, called “Sonder,” is scheduled for two times – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – and will feature a mix of partner acrobatics, theater, dance and live music.

Anyone interested in becoming a performer with the help of Tempos Circus can look into being a part of the company’s summer training.

Learn more at TemposCricus.com

