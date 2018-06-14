On the Go with Joe at Tempos Circus

A modern circus group in Portland is ready to take the stage this weekend.

Tempos Circus will be performing Saturday at the Echo Theater, located at 1515 Southeast 37th Avenue.

The show, called “Sonder,” is scheduled for two times – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – and will feature a mix of partner acrobatics, theater, dance and live music.

Getting ready to go live on @fox12oregon with Tempos Contemporary Circus and this is how they warm up: pic.twitter.com/ekUJYhRUCO — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 14, 2018

Anyone interested in becoming a performer with the help of Tempos Circus can look into being a part of the company’s summer training.

Learn more at TemposCricus.com.

