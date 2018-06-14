Busy summer travel season begins at Portland International Airport

Summer vacation is starting for several local school districts, and Thursday happens to be one of the busiest days of the summer at Portland International Airport.

PDX said they expect to serve nearly 5.8 million passengers from June through August. That would beat last summer's all-time travel by nearly two percent.

During the busiest travel days, which includes this Friday, next Friday, July 23 and Aug. 6, the airport expects more than 70,000 passengers to pass through daily.

Travelers should keep in mind that parking rates have increased at the airport. The higher fees went into effect on Monday.

For more information about the busy travel season and what to do to prepare for it, visit www.flypdx.com/PDX

