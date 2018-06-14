Whale dolphin washes ashore on Manzanita Beach - KPTV - FOX 12

(Image: Seaside Aquarium) (Image: Seaside Aquarium)
MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) -

A whale dolphin washed ashore on Manzanita Beach on the Oregon Coast last week.

The Seaside Aquarium said the 5.5 foot female northern right whale dolphin was found on the beach on June 9.

The Seaside Aquarium picked up the animal and transferred it to Portland State University where a necropsy was performed.

Preliminary results from the necropsy were inconclusive and they are waiting on more test results to narrow down the cause of death.

These animals tend to live much further south and in deeper offshore waters. The Seaside Aquarium said that north and south movements by the animals have been documented in association with changes in water temperature.

