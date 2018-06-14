Deschutes Co. woman dies from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

Health officials say an Oregon woman died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease transmitted through rodent droppings.

The Bend Bulletin reports Deschutes County Health Department officials confirmed 67-year-old Lindy Farr, of Redmond, died Wednesday.

Farr was admitted June 7 to the ICU at St. Charles Redmond after she was experiencing trouble staying awake. She was placed on a ventilator Saturday, then airlifted to Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland on Sunday, where she died.

Officials say Hantavirus exposure usually occurs after breathing in the virus when rodent urine and droppings are stirred up into the air. People also can become infected when they touch mouse or rat urine, droppings, or nesting materials that contain the virus, and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth. The disease is not spread from person to person.

