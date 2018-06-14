Man attacked before officer-involved shooting in Clark Co. describes suspect: 'He was out for pain'

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was shot after fighting with a deputy Wednesday in the Brush Prairie area.

Deputies said James Michael Kelly is in the hospital, but an update has not been released on his condition. Kelly is in his mid-30s and deputies said he is a level-three sex offender.

A home surveillance camera captured the moments that led up to the officer-involved shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on the 11500 block of Northeast 126th Avenue at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday.

When the first deputy arrived, he found the suspect lounging on the hood of a car. A struggle ensued and the deputy shot Kelly.

It’s not yet clear how many times the deputy fired his weapon.

The homeowner where the shooting occurred was not there at the time, but he told FOX 12 the suspect is an old tenant with a grudge.

The homeowner said his brother-in-law was also attacked by the suspect. Phil Henry told FOX 12 he asked the suspect for his name and he replied, "Vladimir Putin."

"I am like, OK, you need to get off my property, and that's when he just reached out for my throat and just backed me into the garage door and started punching me," Henry said.

Henry said he was punched 16 times in the face. He managed to fight back, go inside the house and call 911.

Henry said when the deputy arrived, Kelly instantly went after him.

"He was out for pain," Henry said of Kelly.

The deputy involved in the shooting sustained minor injuries and was placed on leave, which is standard department protocol.

"That guy protected me and my family yesterday," Henry said of the deputy. "I hope he is OK. I'd like to shake his hand when I can."

