Boy, 14, arrested for Snapchat threat at Clark County middle school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Alki Middle School Thursday after he told another student that it was a “perfect day for a school shooting,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.

The boy sent the message through Snapchat, a social media messaging app, just after 11 a.m.

The student who received the message alerted authorities.

A Clark County school resource officer responded and investigated.

The sheriff’s office says there was no active threat and confirm the school in Vancouver was not placed on lockdown.

Deputies arrested the 14-year-old boy and booked him into a juvenile detention facility, where they say he faces charges of felony harassment/disrupting school activities and threaten to bomb or injure a building.

