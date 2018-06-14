New video shows 'persons of interest' in Battleground vandalism spree

Detectives with the Battle Ground Police Department say a video shows persons of interest in a vandalism investigation involving dozens of vehicles.

The department last week asked for the public’s help finding a person they say went on a vandalism spree across the city and damaged 30 vehicles and a building.

The crimes occurred Friday, June 8 between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., officers said.

New video obtained by the department captures images of a vehicle and two persons of interest.

Investigators ask residents to watch the video and contact Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org if they have any information about the vehicles or its occupants.

Residents can report information anonymously at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

