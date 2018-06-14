Deputies: Man in skeleton mask robs bar near Salem at gunpoint

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they say robbed a bar near Salem at gunpoint earlier this week.

According to employees at Iggy’s Bar and Grill, in the 9000 block of Portland Road Northeast, the man burst into the bar Tuesday wearing a skeleton mask and brandishing a firearm.

Workers called 911 and the man fled the scene in a late 1990s or early 2000s black four-door Honda Civic, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say the man is Hispanic, stands around 5-foot-seven-inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants, in addition to his skeleton mask.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information to call them at 503-588-5031, or submit a tip on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MCSOInTheKnow.

