Hillsboro Hops open up sixth summer season at Ron Tonkin Field

The rosters may change but the sunsets remain the same for season six of minor league fun at Ron Tonkin Field.

'You've done it so much you kind of enjoy it, you kind of long for those trips, put a movie on for those guys, I bought a few movies today,” Shawn Roof said.

Manager Shawn Roof returns to Hillsboro for his second summer as captain of the short-season single-a farm club of the Arizona Diamondbacks in search of a fifth straight summer in the postseason.

“They support the players and they are real knowledgeable and it's great for these players to play in this environment because we want them to ultimately play in the big leagues, I know it's 30-thousand less but at least they have that type of excitement every single night,” Roof said.

While the Diamondbacks top draft picks have yet to be assigned locations this crop of hops is ever-growing in the long climb towards the bigs through the northwest league.

“You always want to play professional baseball when you are growing up and once you are in it's all part of it, it's not all glorious,” 19-year-old catcher from North York, Ontario Canada Andy Yerzy said.

Yet, there is a fresh feel of something brewing in the Oregon air.

"Sick and tired of the Arizona desert. It sounds stupid but it's nice to see grass and trees,” 19-year-old pitcher from Milton, Massachusetts Matt Tabor said.

The city of Hillsboro has updated the park with expanded netting extending beyond both dugouts.

“A lot of people that expressed to not do it before were pretty supportive of the decision this time and a lot of people are bringing their grandkids and young kids to the game they'll now know they'll be safe they can bring their kids and everything will be fine,” President and General Manager Kl Wombacher said.

The 2018 hops open their northwest league schedule Friday in Everett ahead of their home opener on Wednesday night against Eugene.

