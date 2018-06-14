Hillsboro Hops open up sixth summer season at Ron Tonkin Field

If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
Residents in a quiet Tigard neighborhood say they are frustrated after a drug house was bailed out of foreclosure by the state.More >
Fire crews pried a person from a multiple vehicle wreck in Clackamas County Wednesday night.More >
TriMet has unveiled a first look at the proposed MAX line that would run from Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village.More >
A home surveillance video shows a Clark County sheriff’s deputy shooting a man after the pair get into a fight and struggle in the driveway of a property Wednesday afternoon in Brush Prairie.More >
Hillsboro police Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man they say murdered another man in 2017.More >
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was shot after rushing at a deputy Wednesday in the Brush Prairie area.More >
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.More >
