Thief swipes truck batteries from party supply business in NW Portland

Portland Police are looking into a series of thefts that occurred last week in northwest Portland.

In one instance, half a dozen truck batteries were swiped from a business.

Chris Manning, operations manager at The Party Place, showed FOX 12 Thursday where the batteries from the three trucks were taken. Someone swiped the batteries Wednesday night into Thursday morning, he said.

“They pop the box off and then they take the batteries out,” Manning said, pointing to the compartment.

He says the company rents out tables, chairs, cutlery, glassware–anything someone might need for a party, wedding reception, or graduation.

He says his crews were headed out Thursday morning to set up for a graduation. When they went to turn on the trucks, they wouldn’t start, he said.

Surveillance video shows a pickup entering their lot and a person rifling around the truck before leaving.

“I just want to make my customers happy, and when this happens, I am unable to come through on that," Manning said. "That is the only thing that upsets me more than the batteries, is just that, you know, letting my customers down."

Portland Police say they are looking into two other theft reports that happened on June 10 and 13. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

