Street in downtown Portland to be renamed after LGBT icon

Days before the Portland Pride Festival kicks off, Portland has officially decided to rename a major street after an LGBT icon.

On Thursday, the city council voted to rename a stretch of Southwest Stark Street after Harvey Milk.

The name change will stretch for 13 blocks from Natio Parkway to Burnside.

Milk was a San Francisco's City Supervisor and one of America's first openly-gay politicians. He was assassinated in 1978.

Mayor Ted Wheeler noted the significance of making the change right before the pride festival.

“Congratulations to all of you for completing this important goal right before pride. I vote 'aye,' the ordinance is adopted as amended,” Wheeler said.

The campaign to change the name said they chose Stark Street because it was once a center of LGBT culture in Portland.

