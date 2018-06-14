Affidavit: Drunk driver spit, urinated and smeared blood in Polk Co. deputy’s patrol car

A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a suspected drunk driver spit, wiped his blood and urinated in his patrol car Wednesday after smashing his face into gravel, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kevin Wayne Stufflebean, 51, was taken into custody after crashing his white pickup head-first into a pond on the north side of Highway 18 near milepost 15, the affidavit states.

The Polk County deputy arrived on scene just after 3:30 p.m. and spoke with paramedics.

The paramedics told him they had pulled Stufflebean and a passenger from the truck and said Stufflebean had been in the driver seat.

The passenger appeared to be very drunk and couldn’t recall details about the crash when the deputy asked, the affidavit states.

The deputy then spoke with Stufflebean, who denied driving the truck but smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. At times, Stufflebean burst into tears and yelled, the affidavit says.

The deputy and a partner attempted to arrest Stufflebean for DUII, but Stufflebean resisted and pulled the deputies to the ground. In the process, Stufflebean smashed his face into gravel.

The deputies attempted to transport Stufflebean to their patrol car but had trouble because Stufflebean was yelling and kicking, the affidavit says.

Once at the car, Stufflebean began hitting his head against the side of it, denting the vehicle. He then tried to kick the second deputy and had to be restrained at his head and feet.

According to the affidavit, Stufflebean was eventually transported to West Valley Hospital for evaluation and then lodged at the Polk County Jail, where he faces at least seven charges, including DUII, reckless driving, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.