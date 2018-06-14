Shape Of Speed exhibit at the Portland Art Museum highlighting classic cars

Car culture meets art at the Portland Art Museum this summer for an exhibit called the Shape Of Speed.

More than a dozen classic cars and motorcycles are on display from the thirties and forties.

The exhibit's curator told FOX 12 these cars and bikes are more than just beautiful to look at.

“These cars are the beginnings of streamline. The beginnings of thinking,” Ken Gross, Guest Curator For Shape Of Speed said. “‘I’m gonna make a car look fast, make it aerodynamically efficient, make it exciting.' we have a really great group of 17 cars and two motorcycles from 1930 to 1942. Some of them are low-priced, some are multimillion-dollar cars, but they all share the architecture, the streamlined, curvaceous architecture.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and runs until Sept. 16.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.