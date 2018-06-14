Beaverton day care employee arrested on sex abuse charges involving children

A Beaverton day care employee is facing sex abuse charges involving two children under the age of four, according to police.

John P. Gilbreath, 69, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Thursday on the 11000 block of Southwest Partridge Loop.

Police said the abuse is alleged to have occurred on March 14, 2018 and June 7, 2016.

Officers said Gilbreath was an employee of Partridge House Day Care in Beaverton.

Gilbreath was indicted on charges including two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Gilbreath was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police say there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation to contact Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2281.

