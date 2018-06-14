Deputies save dog struggling to stay afloat in Crook Co. reservoir

Deputies saved a dog struggling to stay afloat at the Ochoco Reservoir Thursday.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man swimming with a dog and yelling for help at 12:39 p.m.

They say the man, identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Vargo, of Prineville, made it back to shore prior to deputies arriving and did not need medical attention.

Vargo told deputies he lived in an RV park across the street and had entered the water to save his neighbor’s dog, a 100-pound chocolate Labrador.

The dog had gotten loose and swam out onto the reservoir.

Vargo was unable to reach the dog before he was forced to return to shore. He informed deputies the dog was still in the water.

Using binoculars, deputies spotted the dog struggling in the middle of the reservoir.

A detective with the sheriff’s office borrowed a boat from a nearby resident and pulled the dog to safety. The dog was tired but uninjured and was reunited with its family, the sheriff’s office said.

