Bat tested positive for rabies in Clackamas Co.

A bat in Clackamas County tested positive for rabies.

Officials at the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on June 8 confirmed a bat was tested positive.

The bat was found at a home in Lake Oswego.

No one was bitten or exposed to the bat, according to officials, but there was potential exposure to a dog and two cats. Since dogs and cats can be at risk for rabies from bats, they could pose a risk of infecting their owners.

Officers wanted to remind the public that it is required to vaccinate dogs for rabies and, while not required, strongly recommended for cats.

"Because there is a risk of bats transmitting rabies to people and their pets, it is important to avoid touching animals that appear sick and to keep pets, including dogs, cats and ferrets, current on their rabies vaccinations," Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Health Officer said.

Public health officials recommend the following to keep community members, families and pets safe:

Vaccinate your pets, including animals that are being fed on the property. However, feeding wild or feral animals is not recommended.

Do not handle a live or dead bat. Call a professional wildlife removal service. A bat seen during daylight hours is likely ill and should be avoided.

Seal openings to attics, basements, porches, sheds, barns and chimneys.

Feed pets indoors.

Keep garbage in secure containers away from wildlife.

If your pet comes into contact with a bat, take it to a veterinarian.

Officials said with summer approaching, sightings of bats and other interactions with bats are typically more common.

For more information, visit the Clackamas County Public Health Division's website at https://www.clackamas.us/publichealth/rabies.html or call 503-655-8411.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.