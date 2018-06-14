68-year-old driver, boy reported overdue Wednesday found dead near Highway 138

A driver and a boy died after the motorist, a 68-year-old woman, drove off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene at North Umpqua River near Highway 138 Thursday at approximately 12:00 p.m.

They say the woman, identified as Sandra Mincher, of Dillard, and the boy had been reported as overdue Wednesday.

OSP troopers, as well as several other agencies, had been searching for the pair since receiving the report at 9 p.m.

They had last been seen leaving Klamath Falls at approximately 1:30 p.m. en route to Dillard, the sheriff’s office said.

Troopers believe Mincher and the boy died on scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, which likely occurred sometime around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the car, a 2005 Mercury Sable, had come to rest partially in the North Umpqua River.

