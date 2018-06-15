Gresham police: Missing 63-year-old man found, returned home - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police: Missing 63-year-old man found, returned home

GRESHAM, OR

Gresham police say a 63-year-old man reported missing Thursday has been found.

Daniel Miltenberger was located by an officer and returned to his home near Pat Pfeifer Park Thursday night. 

Officers were concerned for Miltenberger's welfare because he is living with Alzheimer’s disease and doesn't typically venture far from his home.

The department thanked the public Thursday night for helping to spread the word. 

