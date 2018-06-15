Gresham police: Missing 63-year-old man found, returned home

Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
Neighbors in Vancouver say the family mysteriously moved out in January.More >
A driver and a boy died after the motorist, a 68-year-old woman, drove off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said.More >
A cougar was spotted Sunday at Powell Butte Nature Park, according to Portland Parks and Recreation. Several warning signs are posted at the large park in southeast Portland. Hikers are encouraged to hike in groups or pairs, and keep children and pets close. A park employee told FOX 12 a man reported that the cougar ran across the Summit Lane trail in front of him Sunday morning.More >
A Beaverton day care employee is facing sex abuse charges involving two children under the age of 4, according to police.More >
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was shot after rushing at a deputy Wednesday in the Brush Prairie area.More >
