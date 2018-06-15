‘I beat the hell out of her’: Washington man accused of murdering wife

A Washington man is accused of murdering his wife after a chilling 911 call.

Court documents show 56-year old Stuart Sullivan called 911 early Wednesday morning and admitted to beating his wife so severely she died over the course of a few days.

Investigators said the wife, Donna Sullivan, may have died a slow death over the last few days.

According to investigators, the crime scene unfolded at a Washington home in the Collins Lake area.

Court document show Sullivan called 911 and said “I beat the hell out of her a couple of days ago, and I think she just died.”

Records also show the operator asked Sullivan what he used to hurt his wife. Sullivan responded saying, “everything I suppose, she got beat up bad.”

Investigators said Sullivan had blood on his clothes after he was arrested.

Records show Donna Sullivan had two black eyes, a bruise on her cheek the size of a baseball, a cut across her face and large bruises all over her body.

Neighbors in Vancouver say the family mysteriously moved out in January.

The neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the couple left in the middle of the night. They said Stuart Sullivan acted “paranoid.”

“He put a sign up on our fence, telling us not to watch what he was doing,” said the neighbor. “He called the police and accused us of putting dirt in his hot tub. We didn’t think he would be that type of person, a violent person…I have no idea what made him snap.”

The Mason County Coroner said the victim died of blunt force trauma.

