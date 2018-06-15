One seriously injured in three vehicle crash on I-84; Two drivers suspected of DUII

A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
One person was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Interstate 84.More >
Neighbors in Vancouver say the family mysteriously moved out in January.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
A driver and a boy died after the motorist, a 68-year-old woman, drove off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said.More >
A cougar was spotted Sunday at Powell Butte Nature Park, according to Portland Parks and Recreation. Several warning signs are posted at the large park in southeast Portland. Hikers are encouraged to hike in groups or pairs, and keep children and pets close. A park employee told FOX 12 a man reported that the cougar ran across the Summit Lane trail in front of him Sunday morning.More >
A Beaverton day care employee is facing sex abuse charges involving two children under the age of 4, according to police.More >
A Texas man is being praised for buying pizza for dozens of immigrants found in a tractor-trailer.More >
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
