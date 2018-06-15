One seriously injured in three vehicle crash on I-84; Two drivers suspected of DUII

One person was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Interstate 84.

Gresham police said the crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on eastbound I-84 near 162nd.

According to police, one car traveling eastbound at 100 miles per hour crashed into the back of a semi-truck. The semi-truck and the car that hit it pulled over on the highway.

The driver that hit the semi got of his vehicle and was then hit by another car traveling eastbound and was pinned under it, according to police.

The driver that was pinned was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No word on if there were other injuries.

According to police, both drivers of the two cars are suspected of DUII.

The driver of the third car, identified as Jamie Boyer, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault in the third degree.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.