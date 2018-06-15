On the Go with Joe at Oregon Garden BrewCamp

An outdoor festival with things that are so Oregon – beer, music and camping – is happening this weekend in Silverton.

Oregon Garden BrewCamp kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Oregon Garden is located at 879 W Main Street and is 80 acres.

BrewCamp is a family-friendly event and will feature music performances on two stages, on-site camping, beverage tastings including beer, wine and cider as well as activities and workshops.

Learn more at BrewCampFest.com.

