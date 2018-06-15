Events to take local dads to for Father's Day

Looking for something to do with your dad on Sunday? Here are a few local events going on that could be fun for Father’s Day.

All weekend, the Oregon Garden BrewCamp is happening in Silverton and will feature beer, music and camping. FOX 12’s Joe V. got a preview of the family-friendly event.

A couple of wine events for Father’s Day weekend are planned Saturday and Sunday at Alloro Vineyard in Sherwood and Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg.

EastBurn in Portland is hosting a Father's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Also, for any dads who may want to stay in and watch the World Cup, FOX 12 will be airing Sunday’s matches.

To look up more events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

