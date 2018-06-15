Deputies: Former Linn Co. employee arrested in connection with fraud investigation

Deputies arrested a former Linn County Health Services employee in connection with a fraud investigation.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Department of Health Services officials reported in April 2018 that former Fiscal Services and Administration Manager, 43-year-old Brandi Aston, had been making fraudulent purchases on her county business issued credit card.

During the investigation, detectives obtained financial documents Aston was responsible for during her almost five years of employment.

The sheriff's office said detectives found about $5,000 of fraudulent purchases for renovations and office supplies on her business credit card over the past two years.

Detectives served a search warrant at Aston's home on June 14. They seized evidence related to the fraudulent purchases and were able to determine the fraudulent charges were for her personal home renovation as well as personal business.

Aston was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges for fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery in the first degree, theft in the first degree, and falsifying business records.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.