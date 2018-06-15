Portland man rescued after becoming stranded on South Sister: 'I was starting to really panic'

A Portland man had to be rescued from South Sister after he became stranded on a cliff.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Arthur Duncan called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. to report that he was stranded on a cliff after he slipped and slid 50 to 100 feet before catching himself on a rock.

Duncan was at about 9,800 feet elevation and was not prepared for overnight conditions.

"I was staring to really panic. I was thinking, I am going to be seriously hurt here if I don't find something," Duncan told FOX 12 on Friday.

Search and rescue members responded to South Sister, and the first two rescuers made contact with Duncan around 7:35 p.m. and learned he sustained minor injuries in the fall.

Due to the location, unstable slopes, and limited daylight, the sheriff's office said an Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was called in and arrived around 8:30 p.m.

Duncan was hoisted off the mountain and flown to waiting SAR members at the Mount Bachelor West Village Lodge parking lot. Once at the parking lot, Duncan declined medical care.

Duncan, an experienced mountaineer, said he is so grateful for rescue crews.

"A lot of things go through your mind, but there is nothing short of total relief when those guys showed up," he said.

The sheriff's office said the two SAR members that helped Duncan were later picked up by a LifeFlight helicopter.

