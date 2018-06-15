Sheriff's office IDs deputy involved in Brush Prairie shooting

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy involved in a shooting that happened in the Brush Prairie area Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Sheriff Chris Story was involved in the shooting of 35-year-old James Matthew Kelly.

Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on the 11500 block of Northeast 126th Avenue at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday.

Story, who arrived to the location first, found the suspect lounging on the hood of a car. A struggle ensued and Story shot Kelly. It’s not yet clear how many times Story fired his weapon.

Kelly remains in an area hospital where he continues to receive medical care. The sheriff's office said Kelly is a level-three sex offender.

Story, who was hired by the sheriff's office in Nov. 2016, has been placed on critical incident leave per department policy.

The Regional Major Crimes Team continues to investigate the incident.

