Portland Diamond Project releases statement on potential baseball stadium site

The Portland Diamond Project, the group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland, announced Friday that one of the potential sites for a stadium “did not comply with our ballpark development timelines.”

The location is the ESCO industrial property in northwest Portland. In a statement, the Portland Diamond Project reported they had been negotiating with ESCO to potentially acquire the property, but it now has new owners.

“However, we look forward to working with the new owners to explore future opportunities,” according to a Portland Diamond Project statement.

The new owners were not immediately identified.

Portland Diamond Project representatives previously reported four sites were under consideration for a possible new baseball stadium in Portland. Along with ESCO, those sites were the Portland Public Schools headquarters north of the Rose Quarter, Terminal Two at the Port of Portland and another unnamed location.

“We will soon be sharing details pertaining to other Portland-area sites under consideration for ballpark district development,” according to the Portland Diamond Project.

The Portland Diamond Project got a high-profile boost from a celebrity couple earlier this month when Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer-songwriter Ciara signed on as owners and investors in the project.

