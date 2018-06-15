Eugene police: Woman finds body hours after drunk driver flips c - KPTV - FOX 12

Eugene police: Woman finds body hours after drunk driver flips car

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, left the crash scene alive and told police he was alone when he crashed his 2014 Kia sedan just after 2:30 a.m.

The impact of the crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kinsrow Avenue caused the vehicle to roll off the road and land in heavy brush, the department said.

The woman discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Police believe the person was a passenger in the man’s car, though the department continues to investigate.

After the crash, officers say the driver was transported to a hospital and cited for DUII.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the driver and the person found dead pending notification of family. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.