Eugene police: Woman finds body hours after drunk driver flips car

Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, left the crash scene alive and told police he was alone when he crashed his 2014 Kia sedan just after 2:30 a.m.

The impact of the crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kinsrow Avenue caused the vehicle to roll off the road and land in heavy brush, the department said.

The woman discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Police believe the person was a passenger in the man’s car, though the department continues to investigate.

After the crash, officers say the driver was transported to a hospital and cited for DUII.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the driver and the person found dead pending notification of family.

