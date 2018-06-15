Another dead deer found in Eugene, OSP says

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers say they’ve found another dead deer in Eugene.

The agency said Friday they received a tip about a dead buck deer near Churchill High School.

Troopers investigated and found the deer with an arrow protruding from its mid-section.

OSP Fish and Wildlife says this is the second occurrence in the area.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the buck deer’s death to call Trooper Wolcott at 541-868-5056.

