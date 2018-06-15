Another dead deer found in Eugene, OSP says - KPTV - FOX 12

Another dead deer found in Eugene, OSP says

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers say they’ve found another dead deer in Eugene.

The agency said Friday they received a tip about a dead buck deer near Churchill High School.

Troopers investigated and found the deer with an arrow protruding from its mid-section.

OSP Fish and Wildlife says this is the second occurrence in the area.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the buck deer’s death to call Trooper Wolcott at 541-868-5056.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.