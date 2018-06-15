Rare WWII plane tours, flights this weekend at Aurora State Airport

Rare WWII plane tours, flights this weekend at Aurora State Airp - KPTV - FOX 12

KPTV photo. KPTV photo.
AURORA, OR (KPTV) -

Rare planes ripped through the sky in the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon and landed at the Aurora State Airport.

The planes will be on display at the Marion County airport through Sunday.

The display is part of a national Wings of Freedom tour to honor World War II veterans.

"It's a living history," a tour representative said, speaking of the event. "Showing the world what these young men did."

Some of the planes are extremely rare. Tour representatives say the display includes four vintage aircraft. 

Members of the public may tour the planes or book a flight in one.

For more information about tours, or to book a flight, head to the Collings Foundation website.

