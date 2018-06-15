A warm spring has A/C technicians busy, higher temperatures in the forecast

A big warmup is on the way for Oregon and Southwest Washington as sunshine is set to return in force.

If you are looking to stay cool in all of this, now is the time to give the A/C repair crews a call. The early spring has been keeping many technicians busy, with higher temperatures on the way, they only expect to get busier.

“We wish everybody to be proactive but it doesn’t always work that way.” Bill Brattin, the Service Manager with Sunset Heating and Cooling said.

He said the wait to get an A/C unit services isn’t too bad right now, about a week. He also said that will change come Monday when temps are expected to be in the 80’s possibly even touch 90 degrees.

“This year alone with the warm spring we have had a very, very full schedule as far as maintenances,” Brattin said.

To get a new air conditioner installed it could be a month or more wait, he adds.

“Come Monday morning it is going to be crazy,” Brattin said.

The best thing to do this weekend, while it is still cool, is to change your homes air filter. Brattin said that is the simplest thing to do that could save you a call to a repair person. He also said to make sure any outside debris has been cleared away as well.

“You want to have at least 18 inches around the unit and three to four feet above a unit. They have to breathe, they have to breathe, just like the indoor unit does,” Brattin said.

Another tip they offer, if you haven’t turned on your air-conditioning yet this year do it on one of the cooler days so the unit is not working so hard when the temperatures rise next week.

