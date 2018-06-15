ODF give safety tips on protecting your home during fire season as temperatures rise

Temperatures are expected to hit above 90 degrees next week and fire officials are preparing for another potentially dangerous wildfire season as we continue to have dry conditions.

2017 marked Oregon’s fifth-worst wildfire season on record with more than 600 thousand acres burned across the state.

“Definitely the conditions are in place for a possibly pretty severe fire season and we're of course very much hoping that it's not,” Oregon Department of Forestry Public Information Officer, Jason Cox said.

Keeping that in mind how can you protect your home?

The Oregon Department of Forestry gave FOX 12 a tour of the Fire Safety House at the Oregon Botanical Garden in Silverton on Friday.

The house is a learning tool and shows the full gamut of everything from suggested shrubs, grass height and areas you should clean regularly.

“Keep your plants well-watered and one thing you'll notice is that these are spaced fairly carefully,” Cox said showing ways to safely manicure your yard.

Cox said it doesn’t matter where you live, these tips apply everywhere.

“Even though you might not be right next to a fire embers from a fire can actually travel fairly far and so what can happen is those can accumulate on your roof and if there's a fire source there, ignition source then you know that can lead to obviously a very bad situation even if the fire isn't necessarily right next to your home,” Cox said.

Here are some takeaways:

The grass within 30 feet of your home should be no higher than four inches.

Plant fire-resistant greenery and shrubs which hold strong moisture and have green succulent leaves.

Water your plants regularly.

Trees within 100 feet should be pruned up from the ground.

These types of safety precautions Cox said are crucial as wildfires are seemingly more constant and common every year.

If you’d like to know if wildfire season has started in your area you can head over to www.oregon.gov/ODF/pages/index.aspx

