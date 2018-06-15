Portland Police Bureau promotes first transgender captain

The Portland Police Bureau has promoted Lieutenant Stephanie Lourenco to the rank of captain, effective June 28, Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says.

Lourenco will serve as the bureau’s first transgender captain, according to the bureau.

“I selected Acting Captain Lourenco to be promoted because I am impressed by her leadership skills, Outlaw said. “She has demonstrated professionalism, ability to get things done and understands the importance of community engagement at a time when it is so needed.”

Outlaw says Lourenco’s promotion coincides with Pride Week to highlight her accomplishments. She says the promotion is based solely on Lourenco’s skills and abilities.

Lourenco began her career in local law enforcement in August 1999 and served as a patrol officer at various precincts, the bureau says.

She was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and, in 2011, transferred to the Family Services Division/Domestic Violence Reduction Unit. In 2015, she was promoted to lieutenant and was most recently assigned to the Family Services Division.

20 years ago, she founded Transgender Community of Police Officers/Sheriffs, along with several other transgender police officers across the country, to provide support and encouragement to its members, the bureau says.

In her new role, Lourenco will lead the bureau’s traffic division.

