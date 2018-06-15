Child dies, man critically injured in rollover crash in Molalla - KPTV - FOX 12

Child dies, man critically injured in rollover crash in Molalla


Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

A child was killed and a man sustained critical injuries in a rollover crash in Molalla early Friday evening.

The Molalla Fire Department said emergency crews responded after a driver saw the single-vehicle crash on South Dickey Prairie Road near Ramsby Road and called 911.

Paramedics arrived and found three kids in the car, the department said. One of them was dead. The other two were transported to a hospital with their father.

The Medical Examiner's Office will take custody of the child's body to determine an official cause of death. 

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

FOX 12

