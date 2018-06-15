Man who runs Beaverton daycare with wife appears in court on child sex abuse charges

A man who runs a daycare with his wife in Beaverton appeared in court Friday on child sex abuse charges.

John P. Gilbreath, 69, was arrested Thursday afternoon on the 11000 block of Southwest Partridge Loop. He pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

Gilbreath and his wife run Partridge House Day Care out of their home. State records show she held the license and he was listed as an employee.

FOX 12 learned 16 children have attended the daycare since January.

State workers have been working to contact all those families about Gilbreath’s arrest.

Police said the victims are under the age of 4 years old.

Police said the abuse is alleged to have occurred on March 14, 2018 and June 7, 2016.

Investigators said at the time allegations were made in 2016, there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest and he continued to work at the daycare.

State records show the facility passed an inspection last week by the Early Learning Division of the Oregon Department of Education.

Now that Gilbreath has been arrested, he’s also been suspended from the Childcare Background Registry. That means he can’t work at an Oregon daycare, and if he doesn’t request a hearing within 15 days, that suspension is final.

Gilbreath was suspended back in 2016 when those first allegations were made, but he was reinstated two months later.

The Oregon Department of Education reports the case remains under investigation and the license for Partridge House Day Care remains active.

Police say there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation to contact Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2281.

