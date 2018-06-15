Stand Together Week: Timbers, Thorns help kick off summer reading campaign in Hillsboro

It is Stand Together Week where Portland Timbers and Thorns players are getting involved in the community.

On Friday, a big name in the Timbers family helped kick-off a summer reading campaign at a Hillsboro library.

The excitement was bubbling at the Shute Park Library in Hillsboro.

"I know for me and my family, the library is a place we love to go to check out books, and today, not only checking out books but also doing some arts and crafts, so it’s exciting, I’m having fun making some musical instruments with the kiddos,” Retired Timbers Midfielder Jack Jewsbury said.

The nine-year major league soccer veteran helped to kick off the library’s summer reading program.

“Our theme is libraries rock, so we’ve got music activities and geology activities, and we’re really excited to have the timbers out today to get kids into the library, to get them excited and get them signed up for summer reading,” Molly Brandt with Hillsboro Public Library said.

Five-year-old Max Vo may be the team’s smallest biggest fan. He’s been going to games with his dad since the age of two.

“I like the Timbers and I just really wanted to wear these clothes,” Vo said.

A chance to make a harmonica with a big-name player and make a memory for the boy who wants to be a soccer player himself someday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved