Body of teen presumed dead near Rockaway Beach found in surf

A 17-year-old boy presumed dead washed ashore near Rockaway Beach Friday morning, Oregon State Police say.

Troopers responded to a report of a dead person in the surf around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, they identified the person as Samuel Vincente Allen, from Fort Collins, Colorado.

Allen disappeared into the water June 6 while boogie boarding, authorities said.

He was riding the board in the surf when a wave knocked him off the board. His 50-year-old father died trying to save him.

His body was recovered Friday approximately a half-mile from where he was last seen.

Rockaway Beach Fire and Rescue, the Rockaway Beach Police Department and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted OSP in their recovery efforts.

