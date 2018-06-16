Woodburn boy falls from two-story window, officials remind parents about window safety

Clark County Fire & Rescue firefighters say a three-year-old boy fell out of a two-story window on Hillshire Dr. in Woodland Wednesday afternoon.

His family told FOX 12 off camera he is doing okay, after going to the hospital for serious head injuries.

Now, fire officials want to remind parents of young children about window safety.

“It’s just the type of thing you don’t think about,” Chief John Nohr said, with CCF&R. “It is, unfortunately, all too common. It happens every year.”

One way to secure windows is with a small lock that costs around $4.00 at a hardware store.

Firefighters say these types of accidents typically involve children around the age of two or three.

“They’re too young to have an awareness of what they’re doing,” Nohr said. “Not too many times you’ll have a four or five-year-old because they know enough to stay away from it.”

He told FOX 12 it’s often parents don’t realize how easy it is for a child to push through a screen.

A cheap and easy-to-install lock, firefighters said, can prevent a terrifying accident from happening.

