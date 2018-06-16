Woodburn boy falls from two-story window, officials remind parents about window safety

If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
Emergency crews were called out to the crash scene on South Dickey Prairie Road near Ramsby Road early Friday evening.More >
Emergency crews were called out to the crash scene on South Dickey Prairie Road near Ramsby Road early Friday evening.More >
A 17-year-old boy presumed dead washed ashore near Rockaway Beach Friday morning, Oregon State Police say.More >
A 17-year-old boy presumed dead washed ashore near Rockaway Beach Friday morning, Oregon State Police say.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.More >
Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.More >
Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office are holding a 14-year-old boy on murder charges after they say he set fire to his grandparent’s home early Wednesday morning.More >
Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office are holding a 14-year-old boy on murder charges after they say he set fire to his grandparent’s home early Wednesday morning.More >
Middletown police arrested a woman who was allegedly intoxicated while babysitting two children.More >
Middletown police arrested a woman who was allegedly intoxicated while babysitting two children.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
One person was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Interstate 84.More >
One person was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Interstate 84.More >