Police searching for carjacking suspect, suspect drove away with victim's friend still inside

Portland police are asking the public’s help to find a carjacking suspect and a victim in his 70s that was inside the car.

On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a carjacking behind the Kmart, located at 12350 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a victim, who told police that a suspect stole his car at gunpoint and that the victim's friend was still inside the car.

The victim then told police that he and his friend Gary were sleeping in the car behind Kmart when the suspect approached them on foot, armed with a handgun, and demanded money and property.

The victim didn't have anything to give the suspect so the suspect began searching the car then drove away with Gary still inside, according to police.

Police said the vehicle is described as a 2006 Honda CR-V, dark blue in color, bearing Washington license plates.

The victim's friend that was still inside the car at the time of the carjacking is described as a man in his 70s wearing a red plaid shirt.

Gary has medical issues that may require treatment, according to officers.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a short beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and armed with a handgun.

Police said anyone who witnesses the car should not approach it and should immediately call 911 and anyone coming into contact with Gary should also call 911.

