Second alarm house fire in Dallas, no injuries reported

Dallas Fire and EMS crews responded to a house on fire around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived on Southeast Miller Street where they found an attached garage engulfed in flames and spreading into the kitchen and living room of the vacant house.

The fire was raised to a second alarm by crews and officials arrived to assist.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

