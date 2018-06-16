Second alarm house fire in Dallas, no injuries reported

If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
Emergency crews were called out to the crash scene on South Dickey Prairie Road near Ramsby Road early Friday evening.More >
Emergency crews were called out to the crash scene on South Dickey Prairie Road near Ramsby Road early Friday evening.More >
A 17-year-old boy presumed dead washed ashore near Rockaway Beach Friday morning, Oregon State Police say.More >
A 17-year-old boy presumed dead washed ashore near Rockaway Beach Friday morning, Oregon State Police say.More >
Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office are holding a 14-year-old boy on murder charges after they say he set fire to his grandparent’s home early Wednesday morning.More >
Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office are holding a 14-year-old boy on murder charges after they say he set fire to his grandparent’s home early Wednesday morning.More >
Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.More >
Eugene police say a woman found a dead body on a gravel path after a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into heavy brush Friday morning.More >
Middletown police arrested a woman who was allegedly intoxicated while babysitting two children.More >
Middletown police arrested a woman who was allegedly intoxicated while babysitting two children.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
A student who showed up to high school dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman did so as part of an assignment -- reportedly with advance approval from a teacher.More >
A student who showed up to high school dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman did so as part of an assignment -- reportedly with advance approval from a teacher.More >