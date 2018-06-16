Troopers: Two vehicle crash in Marion Co, minivan caught on fire

A two-vehicle crash took place on Highway 99 East Friday evening, leaving one car on fire.

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 6:25 p.m.

During the investigation, troopers learned that a minivan was slowing to make a left hand turn when it was rear-ended by another car.

The minivan was pushed into a ditch, rolled onto its side and caught on fire, according to troopers.

The six passengers and driver were able to escape the minivan through broken windows before the car became engulfed in flames.

All occupants of the minivan received what are believed to be minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the other driver was taken to the hospital where she was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved