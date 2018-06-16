Troopers: Passenger dies after single-vehicle crash on I-5 in Douglas Co.

A single-vehicle crash on I-5 left one person dead on Friday, according to troopers

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m.

During the investigation, troopers learned that a sedan, operated by Giancarlo Fuela, 26, was traveling north on I-5 when for unknown reasons he hit the concrete median.

Troopers said the car veered off the road, crossed both lanes of travel, and hit a rock embankment.

The car then rolled and came to a rest on the shoulder of I-5.

The passenger in the car suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-5 northbound traffic was delayed for approximately three hours while the scene was being investigated.

