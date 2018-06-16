Police investigating report of gunshots in N Portland

Police responded to a report of gunfire in North Portland on Saturday.

Officers responded to Peninsula Park located at 700 North Rosa Parks Way, around 1:54 p.m.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned that witnesses heard gunfire near the bathroom and basketball courts of the park.

Witnesses also said they saw a young man run through the park armed with a handgun.

There were no gunshot victims located at the scene or reported at any area hospitals, according to police.

The suspect was described to police as a black man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt, red baseball hat and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

