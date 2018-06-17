Man found shot to death at high school track in SE Portland

Portland police say a man was found shot to death on a high school track.

Officers responded before 5 a.m. Sunday to the temporary site of Grant High School, located at 3905 SE 91st Ave. The school is using the former Marshall High School campus as it undergoes a renovation.

Police said based on officers’ observations at the scene, homicide detectives have been requested to respond to continue the investigation.

The track area will remain closed for a few hours while investigators process the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release further information about the death.

Any information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.