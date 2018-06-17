Man found shot to death at high school track in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man found shot to death at high school track in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
By FOX 12 Staff
Connect
By The Associated Press
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/AP) -

Portland police say a man was found shot to death on a high school track.

Officers responded before 5 a.m. Sunday to the temporary site of Grant High School, located at 3905 SE 91st Ave. The school is using the former Marshall High School campus as it undergoes a renovation.

Police said based on officers’ observations at the scene, homicide detectives have been requested to respond to continue the investigation. 

The track area will remain closed for a few hours while investigators process the scene. 

Authorities did not immediately release further information about the death.

Any information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.