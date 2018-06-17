New technology helps seniors suffering from memory loss reconnect to world

New technology is helping local seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia to plug back into the world around them.

Radiant Senior Living, which operates 11 memory care centers in Oregon, has equipped each facility with a system called It’s Never 2 Late (iN2L), which is a giant, interactive touch screen that helps seniors suffering from memory loss re-connect with the world around them.

With their fingertips, seniors in care can access family photos, group exercises, music, or even funny dog videos.

“It’s really amazing to see what it does to a person. It makes a huge connection,” said Diane Severine, whose husband, Jim, has early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Severine said her husband has a noticeable connection to old music, which gives her a way to connect with him as well.

“For that to bring out something in a person that’s kind of removing themselves from life a little bit at a time, it’s rewarding. You know he’s in there,” said Severine.

Radiant Senior Living has memory care facilities in Tualatin, Gresham, and Beaverton.

