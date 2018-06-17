Protesters hold rally outside Portland ICE facility

For the second time in a few days, protesters marched on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southwest Portland.

A large crowd held up signs and listened to speakers Sunday afternoon.

Protesters said they demonstrated because of families being separated and sent to detention facilities at locations across the country, including in Oregon.

They said separating families is the wrong way to put the immigration crisis front and center.

“My ancestors came here as refugees just like these people fleeing for their lives and this country was here for them, and in their name, I would like to be here for other people who are fleeing for their lives,” said protester Rosanne Parry.

Protester Jon Raymond said, “We’re in a war in this country right now, and if you’re not going to stand up, it’s just going to get worse.”

