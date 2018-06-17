Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through metro a - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through metro area

Downed tree in McMinnville (KPTV viewer photo) Downed tree in McMinnville (KPTV viewer photo)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Thousands of customers are without power after thunderstorms moved through the Portland metro area Sunday afternoon. 

According to Portland General Electric, as of about 8:30 p.m., more than 2,500 customers in Clackamas County and more than 1,800 customers in  Multnomah County were without power. 

Power was also out for more than 900 customers in Marion County and about 250 in Washington County. 

Downed trees and power lines were reported around the metro area. In southwest Portland, part of a tree fell onto a carport off Southwest Fulton Park Boulevard. No one was hurt and no cars were damaged. 

In McMinnville, a tree fell near the intersection of Southeast Storey and Hembree streets, blocking the roadway there. 

