Woman seriously injured after car hits horse in unincorporated Hillsboro

A car hit a horse in unincorporated Hillsboro, and a woman had to be extricated from that car.

The crash occurred late Saturday on Southwest Farmington Road between Southwest Rood Bridge and Southwest River roads.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there were two horses in the area at the time of the crash.

Their owner had walked one of the horses from the road onto their property, and was in the process of returning to get the other horse when it was struck by the car.

The horse did not survive the crash.

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt, but a woman in the passenger seat was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was then taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

