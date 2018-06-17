Woman seriously injured after car hits horse in unincorporated H - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman seriously injured after car hits horse in unincorporated Hillsboro

Posted: Updated:
(Photo provided by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (Photo provided by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A car hit a horse in unincorporated Hillsboro, and a woman had to be extricated from that car.

The crash occurred late Saturday on Southwest Farmington Road between Southwest Rood Bridge and Southwest River roads. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there were two horses in the area at the time of the crash. 

Their owner had walked one of the horses from the road onto their property, and was in the process of returning to get the other horse when it was struck by the car. 

The horse did not survive the crash. 

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt, but a woman in the passenger seat was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was then taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.