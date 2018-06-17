Four people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Terwilliger

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Portland.

The incident occurred Sunday evening on northbound I-5 just south of Exit 298 near Terwilliger. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was a three-vehicle crash followed by a secondary crash.

Portland Fire & Rescue said two people who were pinned inside a car have been extricated.

PF&R said a total of four people were transported to local hospitals to be treated. There is no word on their conditions.

All northbound lanes of I-5 have been closed, as well as one southbound lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

